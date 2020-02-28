ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 594,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 467,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.79 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.