19,696 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

