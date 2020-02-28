ING Groep NV Has $719,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

