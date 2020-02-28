ING Groep NV Buys 736 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 103,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.