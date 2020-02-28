ING Groep NV Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

