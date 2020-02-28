7,273 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $80.80 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

