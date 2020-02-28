ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $40,868,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,409 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

