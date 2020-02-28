ING Groep NV Purchases 1,374 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

