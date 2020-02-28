ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

