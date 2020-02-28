Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.