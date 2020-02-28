17,257 Shares in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 336,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.61.

NYSE NRG opened at $34.50 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

