ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 9,666 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5,775.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

