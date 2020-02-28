ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $69.87 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

