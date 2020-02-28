ING Groep NV Invests $740,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

