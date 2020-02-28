ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $265.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.32 and a 200 day moving average of $261.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.