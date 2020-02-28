ING Groep NV Acquires 1,035 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,963,000 after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

