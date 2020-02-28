ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 63.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

