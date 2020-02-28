ING Groep NV Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,428 shares of company stock worth $15,118,487. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.92.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

