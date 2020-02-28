ING Groep NV Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,428 shares of company stock worth $15,118,487. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.92.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ING Groep NV Invests $740,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc.
ING Groep NV Invests $740,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc.
ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc
ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc
ING Groep NV Acquires 1,035 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
ING Groep NV Acquires 1,035 Shares of Regency Centers Corp
ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp
ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp
ING Groep NV Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc
ING Groep NV Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report