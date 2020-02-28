Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.27 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.