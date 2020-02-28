Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

XYL stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

