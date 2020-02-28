Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

