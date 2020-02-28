Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.