Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

