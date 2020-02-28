Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,200 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

EPAM stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

