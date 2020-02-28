Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,800 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.