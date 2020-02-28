Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.49 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitable by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Equitable by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,809,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 971,838 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Equitable by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.