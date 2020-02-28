Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

