Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.