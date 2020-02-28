Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys Shares of 13,100 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $339.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.98 and a 200 day moving average of $340.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

