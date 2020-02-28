Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,097 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

