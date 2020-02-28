Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,600 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $87.38 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

