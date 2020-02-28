Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

