Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

