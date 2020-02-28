Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,023 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after acquiring an additional 686,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

