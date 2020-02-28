Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,756,125. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

