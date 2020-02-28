Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,178 shares of company stock worth $2,978,742. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

