Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

