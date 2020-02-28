Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Sun Communities stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

