W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $279.79 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

