Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

