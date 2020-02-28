Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $32.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

