Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
