Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

