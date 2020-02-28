Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

