Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $9,073,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Shares of Y opened at $704.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.53. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

