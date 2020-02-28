Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,389,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 44,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 441,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

