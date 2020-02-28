Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

