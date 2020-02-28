Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.95 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

Shares of VMC opened at $118.72 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

