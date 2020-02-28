VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

