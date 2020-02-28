Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 18,800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

