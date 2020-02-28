Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,089,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,263,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $328.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.72. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $278.50 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

